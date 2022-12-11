WATCH: Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill picks up fumble, takes it to the house for crazy TD

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made several highlight-reel plays throughout his first season with the Miami Dolphins.

In fact, Hill entered Sunday night’s Week 14 outing against the Los Angeles Chargers leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards.

However, what we saw midway through the second quarter inside SoFi Stadium with the Dolphins down 10-0 defied logic. It might in fact be the craziest touchdown of Hill’s already Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Teammate Jeff Wilson lost a fumble on second-and-4 from the Dolphins’ 41 yard-line. In the process, Hill picked up the ball and took it to the house 57 yards for a touchdown.

We’re not even sure how to explain exactly what happened here. It looks like Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead accidentally threw the ball from the pile of would-be recoverers and into the hands of Hill who took it the distance to give the Dolphins their first score of the game.

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 96 receptions, 1,379 yards, 5 TD

The crazy thing here is that this doesn’t add to Hill’s yardage total. It counts as a mere fumble recovery. No rushing yards. No receiving yards. When was the last time we saw something like this in the NFL? Probably never. Just insane stuff in Southern California.