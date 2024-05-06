Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill seemingly angling for contract extension

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered one of the best players at his position in the NFL. Dating back to his days with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill’s production has backed up that claim.

Now 30 years old, Hill is coming off his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl season to open his career. He tallied 119 receptions for a league-high 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns for the ‘Fins a season ago.

Could this soon lead to a contract extension for the future Hall of Famer? He seemingly hinted at that possibility during a recent appearance on the Around the Bar podcast.

“I love Miami. I love every bit of it. My wife loves it, the kids love it, my mom loves it, and it’s just a beautiful city to live in. There’s so much stuff to do. Obviously, I would like to retire in Miami, but we all know how the NFL is, how jobs go, and people getting promotions over here and we understand that. But Miami is a great city. I love the team I play on, love the guys in the locker room, love the head coach, love the GM. So that means sign me. I love all you guys so much, I want to stay in Miami forever, man. Keep me there.” Tyreek Hill said (h/t Pro Football Talk)

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins immediately after they acquired him back in March of 2022.

He’s technically signed through the 2026 season. But only has guarantees for the upcoming season.

In the ever-evolving wide receiver market, it makes perfect sense for Hill to be angling for a new contract.

Tyreek Hill stats: 717 receptions, 10,139 yards, 76 TD

The likes of A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown have recently signed extensions. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) and Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers) are all in line for extensions.

Hill’s average of $30 million annually ranks third in the NFL behind the aforementioned Brown and St. Brown. He’d obviously like to get a raise.