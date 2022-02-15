TYLOO’s somebody retires from CS:GO play

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

TYLOO’s HaoWen “somebody” Xu retired from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition on Tuesday.

somebody, 26, joined TYLOO in February 2015 and helped the organization to an appearance in the grand final at IEM Shanghai in 2018.

“As one of our core (members) for the last 7 years, he has been (consistently) providing his best performances,” TYLOO wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “We thank him for all the work and contribution he’s done for the team, wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”

The departure of somebody comes two weeks after Indonesia’s Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand returned to TYLOO following stints with EXTREMUM and Gen.G Esport. BnTeT previously played with TYLOO from 2017-19.

In addition to BnTeT, TYLOO’s roster consists of Chinese players YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng, ZhengHao “DANK1NG” Lv, Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun and YuLun “Summer” Cai. LiKan “ryk” Luo, also of China, is the coach.

–Field Level Media