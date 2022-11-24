Tyler Bass’ field goal lifts Bills past Lions

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyler Bass kicked a 45-yard field goal with two seconds left, giving the visiting Buffalo Bills a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit’s Michael Badgley kicked a tying 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds left to tie it but Josh Allen’s 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs set up the game-winner.

Allen passed for 253 yards and two scores and was intercepted once and also rushed 10 times for 78 yards and another touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, while Diggs caught eight passes for 77 yards and a score for Buffalo (8-3).

Jared Goff passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (4-7), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Jamaal Williams rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown

Bills linebacker Von Miller was carted off late in the first half with a knee injury.

Buffalo led 17-14 at the break.

The Lions got on the board first with a 61-yard drive completed by Williams’ 13th rushing touchdown this season, a 2-yard run.

The Bills answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive. Allen’s 21-yard run set up his 19-yard scoring pass to McKenzie.

A Williams fumble led to a 58-yard Buffalo scoring drive. Allen finished it off with a rush up the middle.

The Lions converted a fourth-and-1 from the own 33 during their second touchdown drive. The 15-play drive was finished off with another fourth down conversion, Goff’s 1-yard pass to St. Brown to tie it at 14.

Bass gave Buffalo the halftime lead with his 47-yard field goal.

The Bills took a 19-14 lead in the third quarter when Ed Oliver sacked Goff in the end zone.

D.J. Chark caught a 1-yard pass from Goff with 13:47 left to put Detroit back on top. The score was set up by Kalif Raymond’s 41-yard punt return. D’Andre Swift ran for the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game.

Buffalo then drove 90 yards on 14 plays. Allen finished it off with a 5-yard pass to Diggs. The extra point was missed, leaving the score at 25-22.

–Field Level Media