Ty Dellandrea’s first multi-goal game keeps Stars alive vs. Knights

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Dellandrea scored twice in an 87-second span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars staved off elimination for the second straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It was the first multi-goal goal of Dellandrea’s career. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of 29 shots, Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening scored goals and Thomas Harley added two assists for Dallas, which still trails the best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 is Monday night in Dallas.

Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored goals and Jonathan Marchessault assisted on both for Vegas. Adin Hill finished with 30 saves.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the third period when Dellandrea gave Dallas its first lead of the game at the 10:35 mark, snapping a wrist shot from the middle of the right circle that deflected off the stick of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and under the glove of Hill.

Dellandrea then made it 4-2 with 7:58 left when he rifled in a rebound of a Max Domi shot from the low slot.

Vegas nearly cut the deficit in half when Alec Martinez blasted a shot off the goalpost with just over five minutes remaining, and the Golden Knights pulled Hill with 3:17 to play. Vegas attempted seven shots with the extra attacker but six were blocked and Oettinger easily saved the other, a wrist shot by Jack Eichel.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 13:36 mark of the first period when Barbashev scooped up a loose puck by the right boards and powered toward the net, where he swept a shot around Oettinger’s right pad for his sixth goal of the playoffs.

But Dallas needed just 1:48 to tie it on Glendening’s second goal of the playoffs, bouncing a deflection of a Harley point shot past Hill’s right pad.

The Golden Knights regained the lead at 2-1 early in the second period when Stephenson, left alone in the left circle during a line change, took a crossing pass from Shea Theodore and roofed a wrist shot into the far corner for his eighth goal of the playoffs.

The Stars needed a little over two minutes to tie it again when Robertson chipped in a rebound of his own shot from the slot over Hill’s left shoulder from the bottom of the left circle for his fifth goal of the series and seventh of the playoffs.

–Field Level Media