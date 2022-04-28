Two more upstarts earn NBA 2K League wins in Slam Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

For the second night in a row, two amateur teams upset NBA 2K League teams in the Slam Open three-on-three event.

Handlez swept Magic Gaming 3-0, and Basketball Godz edged Knicks Gaming 3-2.

Four other amateur or community clubs came up short against NBA 2K League foes. DUX Infinitos nipped Intimidators 3-2, Pacers Gaming defeated Glitchy 3-1, Hornets Venom GT topped Team Smoke 3-1, and Warriors Gaming Squad downed Dreamshakers 3-1.

In matchups featuring two NBA 2K League teams, Pistons GT walloped Cavs Legion GC 3-0, Jazz Gaming took down Blazer5 Gaming 3-1, Celtics Crossover Gaming edged NetsGC 3-2, 76ers GC toppled Raptors Uprising GC 3-2, Bucks Gaming beat Mavs Gaming 3-1, and the Gen.G Tigers defeated Grizz Gaming 3-1.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying plus “community” teams featuring 2K social-media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through May 6, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, the start of bracket play that will run May 11-14 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Slam Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

Twelve matches are scheduled for Wednesday:

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

–Basketball Godz vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–Mavs Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

–Bucks Gaming vs. Triple Threat

–DUX Infinitos vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–Handlez vs. Gen.G Tigers

–NetsGC vs. Dot Squad

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Cavs Legion GC

–Grizz Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

–Jazz Gaming vs. Intimidators

–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Lakers Gaming

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a trio of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Group 1

T1. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 1-0

T1. Handlez, 1-0

T3. Magic Gaming, 0-1

T3. Grizz Gaming, 0-1

Group 2

1. 76ers GC, 2-0

2. Basketball Godz, 1-0

3. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-1

4. Knicks Gaming, 0-2

Group 3

1. Hawks Talon GC, 1-0

T2. Team Smoke, 1-1

T2. Hornets Venom GT, 1-1

4. Heat Check Gaming, 0-1

Group 4

T1. Wizards District Gaming, 1-0

T1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-0

T3. NetsGC, 0-1

T3. Dot Squad, 0-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Group 5

1. Pistons GT, 2-0

T3. Cavs Legion GC, 1-1

T3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 1-1

4. Dreamshakers, 0-2

Group 6

1. Pacers Gaming, 2-0

2. Glitchy, 1-1

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-1

T3. Lakers Gaming, 0-1

Group 7

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-0

T3. Mavs Gaming, 1-1

T3. Bucks Gaming, 1-1

4. Triple Threat, 0-1

Group 8

1. DUX Infinitos, 2-0

T3. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-1

T3. Jazz Gaming, 1-1

4. Intimidators, 0-2

NBA 2K League Slam Open prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $15,000 each

5-8. $7,500 each

–Field Level Media