Twins place SS Carlos Correa (foot) on 10-day IL

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The two-time All-Star was removed after one inning in Monday’s 7-3 loss in Cincinnati after aggravating the injury.

A career .272 hitter, Correa is batting .230 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs in a team-high 135 games this season.

The Twins (80-72) entered Wednesday’s matinee against the host Reds with an eight-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central.

Minnesota recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction. Larnach, 26, is batting .216 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 50 games with the Twins this season.

