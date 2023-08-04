Twins claim OF Jordan Luplow off waivers from Blue Jays

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins claimed outfielder Jordan Luplow off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Toronto designated Luplow for assignment earlier this week. The Blue Jays also assigned right-handed pitcher Mitch White to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers.

Luplow, 29, was in his first season with the Blue Jays, who themselves had claimed him off waivers from the Atlanta Braves in April. Luplow played in just seven major league games for Toronto and went 3-for-14 (.214 batting average) with one RBI and three walks.

At Buffalo, Luplow was batting .239 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs over 48 games.

Across seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2017-18), Cleveland Guardians (2019-21), Tampa Bay Rays (2021), Arizona Diamondbacks (2022) and Blue Jays, Luplow has batted .213 with 45 homers and 121 RBIs.

White, 28, was 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in 10 appearances out of Toronto’s bullpen. He has a career 4.96 ERA over four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2020-22) and Blue Jays (2022-23) with a 3-11 record in 58 games (22 starts).

–Field Level Media