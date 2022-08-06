Twins activate outfielder Max Kepler (toe) from injured list

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Max Kepler from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

Kepler had been sidelined with a fractured right pinkie toe.

The 29-year-old is batting .244 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 85 games this season.

Kepler is a career .234 hitter with 129 homers and 396 RBIs in 807 games with Minnesota.

Also on Saturday, the Twins optioned outfielder Mark Contreras to Triple-A St. Paul.

Contreras, 27, is 3-for-25 with two homers and four RBIs in 12 games this season with Minnesota.

