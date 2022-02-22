Tundra sign veteran player Saksa

A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home.Jordan Woodruff

Tundra Esports completed their Dota 2 roster by signing veteran player Martin “Saksa” Sazdov.

“When one chapter, ends, another one begins,” the team tweeted Tuesday, noting that Saksa will make his debut at next month’s Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022

Saksa, 26, of North Macedonia, has been playing professionally since 2014 and most recently competed with OG (2020-21) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (2018-19).

“We are very excited to welcome Saksa,” Tundra co-founder Anthony Graham said. “He has already made a strong connection with the team which we believe is vital for performance. Ultimately our goal is to make it to The International and that will only happen with team synergy. Saksa brings a wealth of experience to the team and we’re hoping he can take us to the next level.”

When one chapter ends, another one begins… Welcome @Saksadota to our Dota team ?? Can’t wait for your debut at the Gamers Galaxy Dubai LAN! ?? pic.twitter.com/0iBiUJYd6W — Tundra Esports (@TundraEsports) February 22, 2022

Saksa joins a roster that includes team captain Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu, Oliver “Skiter” Lepko, Leon “Nine” Kirilin and Neta “33” Shapira. Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling is the coach.

–Field Level Media