Published March 5, 2022

Tundra Esports advance to Gamers Galaxy grand final

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Tundra Esports advanced to the grand final of the Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022 with a 2-0 victory over Nigma Galaxy on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tundra defeated Nigma in 31 minutes on red and 39 minutes on green to advance to Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

“GRAND FINALS HERE WE COOOOOOOME!!!” Tundra Esports wrote on Twitter.

Oliver “skiter” Lepko of Slovakia secured 22 of his 26 kills in the second map for Tundra Esports, who await the winner of the lower-bracket final between Nigma Galaxy and BOOM Esports.

Nine teams are competing for a share of a 1 million Emirati dirham prize pool, which equates to $272,532. After best-of-one contests in the Group Stage and best-of-three Play-In matches, the Playoff Stage will be best-of-three until the best-of-five Grand Final.

BOOM Esports posted a 2-0 victory over Team Secret and a 2-0 win against Team Spirit to advance to Sunday’s lower-bracket final.

BOOM dispatched Secret following a 60-minute win on red and 25-minute victory on green. They followed that up with a 34-minute triumph on green and 30-minute win on red against Spirit.

The Playoff Stage concludes Sunday with two matches:
Nigma Galaxy vs. BOOM Esports (lower bracket final)
Nigma-BOOM winner vs. Tundra Esports (grand final)

Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022 prize pool
1. $109,013
2. $54,507
3. $32,704
4. $21,803 — Team Spirit
5-6. $13,627 — OG, Team Secret
7-8. $8,176 — Nigma Galaxy SEA, TSM
9. $5,451 — Fnatic

–Field Level Media

