Tua Tagovailoa returns to Miami Dolphins practice Wednesday, Week 6 return unlikely but not impossible

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

In some massive news for Miami Dolphins fans and the organization, it has been reported that Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back at practice on Wednesday and will attempt to get back on the field in Week 6.

This morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that the Dolphins starting quarterback took a major step forward in his recovery from a serious concussion almost three weeks ago, and will be back on the field for practice in Miami on Wednesday. However, a miraculous return to play in Week 6 is not expected but has not been completely ruled out just yet.

“According to colleague Tom Peliserro and myself, Tua is expected to return to the practice field today for the first time since suffering that highly publicized concussion. He’s going to practice on a limited basis. [He] is expected to throw as he progresses through the NFL’s concussion protocol. … Tagovailoa’s still not expected to play this Sunday. [It’s] described as ‘highly unlikely to play,’ though he may be cleared. He has been in meetings, but not fully. He has done some light conditioning, but hasn’t worked fully into football shape.” Update on Tua Tagovailoa returning to Dolphins practice

Related: Specialists assist Dolphins in latest Tagovailoa assessment

The 24-year-old star suffered a concussion in the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a Thursday night game in Week 4. The injury became national news after the QB was believed to have suffered a misdiagnosed concussion just a few days before in the Dolphins’ win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Tua Tagovailoa has seen four different independent head injury experts since Week 4 concussion

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

In his report, Rapoport also gave an update on what Tagovailoa has done over the last couple of weeks as he works his way through the NFL’s concussion protocols.

“Since his injury, Tagovailoa has seen four independent specialists, including the top sports concussion neurologist and the top neuropsychologist, as he works his way through the concussion protocols. He’s done some rehab, kind of increasing things. Being back on the practice field today [is] a significant step.”

Tagovailoa’s injury was a scary incident that saw his hands seize up in an awkward position following the hit that gave him this most recent concussion. It put an image on the story that became national news. Since then, the NFL and NFLPA have adjusted their concussion screening process and it will be in place for all games in Week 6.

The Dolphins face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 PM ET on Fox.