TSM sell LCS franchise to Shopify Rebellion for reported $10M

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Shopify Rebellion announced that they purchased TSM’s League of Legends League Championship Series franchise slot and will begin play in 2024.

Per the New York Times, Shopify Rebellion bought the slot for approximately $10 million.

TSM, one of LCS’ inaugural organizations, made it known that they were looking sell their franchise spot in May.

“Entering League of Legends — one of the largest esports titles, with a rich competitive history — felt like an obvious next step for us as we continue to grow our presence in esports,” said Dario “TLO” Wunsch, Shopify Rebellion esports program development lead.

“We’re excited to work with the former TSM roster and for them to compete in the LCS under the Shopify Rebellion banner.”

Shopify Rebellion have competed in multiple different esports, including StarCraft, Dota 2, Halo, Street Fighter and Rocket League.

TSM depart after a successful run in League of Legends.

“The acquisition of our LCS slot is a milestone moment for TSM and the entire esports community, especially by a team that shares our passion for excellence and growth,” TSM CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh said. “With the relentless pursuit of victory that has defined TSM, and the innovative spirit of Shopify Rebellion, we believe this move will ignite fresh success and further elevate the competitive landscape of esports.”

–Field Level Media