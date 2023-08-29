TSM return to CS:GO with new lineup

Credit: TSM | Twitter

TSM announced a lineup Tuesday that is designed to compete in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play.

The lineup features Cai “CYPHER” Watson of the United Kingdom, Audric “JACKZ” Jug of France, Timofey “interz” Yakushin of Russia, Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa of Denmark, and Madalin-Andrei “MoDo” Mirea of Romania. The group will be guided by former Vitality and G2 head coach Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam of France.

TSM last competed in CS:GO in 2016. They reportedly were slated to debut their new roster in CCT Online Finals 2 per Dust2.us, but they opted to pull out of the event after a reported dispute involving the team and XTQZZZ.

TSM have not yet published any scheduled competitions.

–Field Level Media