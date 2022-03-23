TSM remain unbeaten at DPC ESL One Spring

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

TSM raced to a 2-0 sweep of simply TOOBASED on Wednesday to pull into a tie for first place in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.

TSM joined Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses, both of whom were idle Wednesday, atop the standings. All three teams are 2-0. simply TOOBASED fell to 0-2 after losing both maps on green, in 23 minutes and 24 minutes.

The day’s other match saw The Cut rout Team DogChamp 2-0 behind a 39-minute victory on red and a 29-minute triumph on green.

Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia led TSM with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 11.0/2.5/11.5. The United States’ Eric “Ryoya” Dong paced simply TOOBASED with an average 4.0/4.5/3.5 K-D-A ratio.

The United States’ Francis “Kitzz” Arriola posted a 16.0/1.5/12.0 K-D-A ratio for The Cut. Ukraine’s Denis “StoneBank” Korzh registered a 3.5/5/5/3.0 K-D-A ratio for DogChamp.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

The competition continues Saturday with two matches:

–Evil Geniuses vs. simply TOOBASED

–Quincy Crew vs. Team DogChamp

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record

T1. TSM, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-1)

T1. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-1)

T4. 4 Zoomers, 1-1 (3-3)

T4. The Cut, 1-1 (3-2)

T6. Team DogChamp, 0-2 (0-4)

T6. simply TOOBASED, 0-2 (1-4)

T6. Wildcard Gaming, 0-2 (0-4)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media