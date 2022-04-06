TSM rally to stay perfect at DPC NA: ESL One Spring

TSM needed a come-from-behind effort on Wednesday to maintain their perfect record in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.
TSM (5-0) rallied for a 2-1 win over 4 Zoomers (1-4). In the day’s other match, Wildcard Gaming (2-3) produced a 2-0 sweep of Team DogChamp (1-4).
Eight teams are competing in a single-round-robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.
On Wednesday, 4 Zoomers earned a 47-minute win on red to jump on top, but TSM responded by claiming 34- and 30-minute victories on red to take the match.
Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor paced TSM with an average 7.7/2.0/8.0 kill-death-assist ratio. Brazil’s Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costabile finished at 5.3/3.3/6.3 for 4 Zoomers.
Wildcard Gaming handled Team DogChamp in 34 minutes on green, then in 34 minutes on red.
The United States’ Luke “YamSun” Wang led WildCard with an average 9/2/15 K-D-A ratio. Another U.S. player, Victor “Fayde” Zuev, topped Team DogChamp at 6.5/7.5/3.5.
Week 4 will conclude on Saturday with two matches:
–Evil Geniuses vs. Quincy Crew
–The Cut vs. simply TOOBASED
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record
T1. TSM, 5-0 (10-1)
T2. Evil Geniuses, 4-0 (8-1)
T2. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-2)
4. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (4-7)
5. The Cut, 1-3 (3-6)
T6. 4 Zoomers, 1-4 (5-9)
T6. Team DogChamp, 1-4 (3-8)
8. simply TOOBASED, 0-4 (1-8)
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points
1. $30,000, 400 points
2. $28,000, 240 points
3. $27,000, 160 points
4. $26,000, 80 points
5. $25,000, 40 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II
–Field Level Media