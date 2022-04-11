fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 11, 2022

Trevor Story (illness) out again for Red Sox

Sportsnaut
Apr 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story (10) makes the throw to first for an out during the first inning against New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story will miss his second straight game Monday because of flu-like symptoms.

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Tigers, and manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio on Monday that Story traveled to Detroit apart from the team.

Story tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Story was the big offseason acquisition for the Red Sox, signing a six-year, $140 million contract as a free agent.

The 29-year-old batted .251 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2021 for the Rockies. He was a .272 hitter with 158 homers, 450 RBIs and 100 stolen bases in 745 games with Colorado.

–Field Level Media

Share: