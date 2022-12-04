Jacksonville Jaguars star QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ugly-looking knee injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is just getting into a groove as his sophomore season plays out in Duval.

The former No. 1 overall pick entered Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions having thrown six touchdowns without an interception over the past three games.

Unfortunately, Lawrence went down late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Detroit with an ugly-looking knee injury.

Brutal twisted looking tackle on Trevor Lawrence.



Trevor went to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/O5IKxEprg2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

As you can see, Lawrence’s left knee was bent in an awkward situation as the quarterback was sacked by Lions defender James Houston. He went into the medical tent on the sideline before almost immediately heading to the locker room to be checked out.

At this point, there’s no further updates on Lawrence’s status outside of the fact that he was able to walk off to the locker room under his own power. That seems to be a pretty positive sign.

Trevor Lawrence stats (2022): 67% completion, 2,655 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT, 93.6 QB rating

As noted above, Lawrence was finding his groove before going down to injury on Sunday. That included completing 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a surprising Week 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

We’ll have further updates on Lawrence’s status once more information becomes available. For now, we wish him the best.