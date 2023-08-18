Trevor Lawrence making huge gains in 2 key areas is setting up big 2023 season for Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took some major steps in his development in 2022, and it looks like he is having more major growth in two important areas that should have fans very excited about the team’s prospects in 2023.

Trevor Lawrence was placed in a very difficult position after being the first pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was thrust into a starting role on a rebuilding team led by Urban Meyer, and college legend that had a disastrous showing in his lone season as a head coach in the NFL. The situation and poor results had many wondering if the QB could reach his potential in the league.

However, the Jaguars made a savvy mood by bringing in a quarterback guru head coach to replace Meyer in Doug Pederson last season. And the former Philadelphia Eagles coach was able to get Lawrence to show he does have the potential to be a star in the league.

Last season his touchdowns, completion percentage, and passer rating saw major jumps, and he sliced his interceptions in half as he led the team to a division title in 2022. Yet there is still room for growth and it seems the 23-year-old is taking another jump forward in a couple of major ways for players in his position.

Trevor Lawrence stats (2022): 66.3 comp. %, 4,113 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT, 95.2 rating

Credit: USA Today Network

During a Thursday chat with the Florida Times-Union, Lawrence revealed he is taking on a bigger leadership role with them than he ever has before.

“Just being able to speak out.,” Lawrence said about one big difference this summer. “. . . One, it’s just knowing everybody more. You have those relationships with guys that have been here since my rookie year and guys that came in last year. And now being a third-year guy with rookies coming in, I think you just have that experience. You feel more comfortable speaking up and being the leader in the room, the leader of the offense.”

However, he is not just growing as a leader but his head coach also praised the general confidence he is showing in his third summer camp with the organization.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen with Trevor, now going on two years, from where we had him a year ago in the offseason to today, his confidence is incredible,” said Pederson. “It’s off the charts. He’s put the past behind him, he’s focused on the future, and really embraced the opportunity with this football team.”

The physical part of the game is important and QBs need to make the throws. But to really be an elite player in the most important position, confidence and leadership in an absolute necessity. And Trevor Lawrence hitting new heights in those areas is hugely important for the Jaguars’ prospects in 2023 because he already has the physical talent to succeed.