Portland Trail Blazers star Jrue Holiday reportedly eyeing trade to one of 6 NBA teams

The Portland Trail Blazers surprised many in the NBA by trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for future draft picks and Jrue Holiday. With the Trail Blazers headed into a rebuild, Holiday is reportedly already thinking about his potential trade suitors.

Before being traded by the Bucks, Holiday had previously expressed a desire to finish his career in Milwaukee. With that option now off the table, the 33-year-old point guard is being floated in NBA trade rumors with several teams already linked to him.

Jrue Holiday stats (2022-’23): 19.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 7.4 APG, 1.2 SPG

Not only is Holiday a high-end starter, but he’s also a three-time Teammate of the Year and remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Coming off an All-Star season, he now wants to finish his career with a team that gives him an opportunity to compete for a championship.

According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Holiday would prefer to be traded to one of six contenders he views as an appealing landing spot.

“League sources told the Miami Herald on Thursday that the [Miami] Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers are destinations that appeal to Holiday.” Miami Herald on NBA teams Jrue Holiday is interested in playing for

While the Bulls finished 40-42 last season, there is an opening at point guard with Lonzo Ball sidelined for the second consecutive season. Holiday could provide Chicago with a high-end starting point guard and he’d serve as a much-needed defensive addition alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Jrue Holiday contract: $36.861 million cap hit (2023-’24), $29.403 million player option for 2024-’25 season

As for the Lakers and Clippers, Holiday is a Los Angeles native. The Clippers were previously interested in All-Star point guard James Harden, but they backed off trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers early this summer.

The Philadelphia 76ers could go after Holiday as a better fit alongside Joel Embiid, while the Miami Heat would have to make Holiday their consolation target after missing out on Lillard and Bradley Beal. While the Trail Blazers are open to trading Holiday, there are no signs of any deal happening before training camp begins.