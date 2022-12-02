Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has mild hip fracture, out 6 weeks

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers said Friday that forward Nassir Little suffered a mild fracture of his right hip and is expected to miss the next six weeks.

The injury occurred Tuesday during Portland’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Little left the game in the fourth quarter with what was called a hip strain at the time.

However, imaging on the hip revealed a mild femoral head impaction fracture.

The Blazers didn’t mention required surgery. Little could return in mid-January based on the given timeline.

In his fourth NBA season, all spent with Portland, Little has been averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game over 21 games. In 42 games (23 starts) last season, he posted career highs of 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

He owns career averages of 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 159 games.

–Field Level Media