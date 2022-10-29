Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart enters concussion protocol

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday.

Hart, 27, was injured during Friday night’s 125-111 home win against the Houston Rockets. He hit the back of his head on the floor following a drive to the basket.

Hart finished that game with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes. He is averaging 10.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists through six games (all starts) this season.

Hart owns career averages of 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 302 games (124 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Trail Blazers. He was a first-round draft pick (30th overall) in 2017.

