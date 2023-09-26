Toronto Raptors refuse to make star young player available in Damian Lillard trade talks

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

As NBA training camps prepare to open, the Toronto Raptors have now become the latest team involved in the seemingly never-ending Damian Lillard trade rumors.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported this past weekend that the Raptors have other teams around the league convinced their interest in a Lillard trade with the Portland Trail Blazers is “genuine.”

It never really made a lot of sense given Toronto’s trajectory following a non-playoff season and Dame’s mindset of joining a winner since the future Hall of Famer requested a trade during the summer.

We now have a bit more on this courtesy of Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, indicating that star young Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is not available in Lillard trade talks.

Raptors front office head Masai Ujiri has pushed back against moving Barnes in any blockbuster trade since the team selected the former Florida State star No. 4 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Potentially using him as a chip to acquire a player in Lillard who has his eyes set on the Miami Heat wouldn’t necessarily make a lot of sense.

Scottie Barnes stats (2022-23): 15.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.8 APG, 46% shooting

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Barnes, 22, has been viewed as a future franchise cornerstone since winning the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

If the Toronto Raptors are to get involved in Lillard trade talks, it stands to reason that another play often mentioned on the NBA trade block in OG Anunoby would be used as a chip.

As Damian Lillard trade talks pick up, it seems that Portland is locked in a stare down with the Heat. A recent report suggests that the Blazers aren’t even engaged in conversations with Miami. Instead, general manager Joe Cronin and Co. are focusing their attention elsewhere.

In no way does this mean that things can’t change on a dime. Lillard has made it clear he wants to head to South Beach. It’s been a point of much contention between the star guard and the power that be within the NBA.

Whether he makes his way to Toronto remains to be seen. But it still seems like a strong unlikelihood. The good news is that we should get an answer within the next few weeks.