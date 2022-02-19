Toronto gets Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin from Arizona

Nov 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Ryan Dzingel (10) against the Detroit Red Wings at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in exchange for forward Nick Ritchie and a draft pick.

Arizona gets the choice of Toronto’s third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or its second-round selection in 2025.

Dzingel, 29, has skated in 26 games for Arizona this season, registering seven points (four goals, three assists). In 398 NHL games between Ottawa, Columbus, Carolina and Arizona, he has recorded 187 points (86 goals, 101 assists).

Lyubushkin, 27, has appeared in 46 games for Arizona this season, recording nine assists and 26 penalty minutes. Lyubushkin joined the Coyotes as a free agent in May of 2018.

Ritchie, 26, has tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists) with 23 penalty minutes in 33 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

“We are excited to have Nick join our roster,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a big, tough, strong winger who will add depth and physicality to our forward group.”

–Field Level Media