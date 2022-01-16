Toronto FC’s ‘GoalMachine’ wins eMLS League Series One

Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Representing Toronto FC in his eMLS debut, Nawid “GoalMachine” Noorzai captured the eMLS League Series One title Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

GoalMachine defeated Paulo Roberto “PauloNeto999” Xavier de Brito Neto, repping Atlanta United.

GoalMachine and PauloNeto999 played two matches to decide the championship, and Toronto went ahead 2-1 in the series after one round. PauloNeto999 struck back with two goals for a 3-2 aggregate lead during the second leg, but GoalMachine knotted it 3-3 with an 88th minute goal.

The Toronto native used nifty passing to set himself up for the game-winner in the 118th minute.

GoalMachine, 22, signed on to play for Toronto on the circuit in December. He defeated Joksan “Joksan” Redona of Nashville SC 5-3 in the semifinals earlier in the day, while PauloNeto999 beat Mohamed “KingCJ0” Alioune Diop of D.C. United in the other semifinal match by a whopping 11-0 score.

The circuit will return with League Series Two later this month. The semifinals and finals are set for Jan. 30. Players are competing for shares of a $70,000 prize pool over the course of the season.

–Field Level Media