Top NFL Week 13 fantasy football matchups, including Joe Burrow and Mike White

Want to find out what are the best NFL Week 13 fantasy football matchups to exploit? Let’s take a deep dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their matchups on Sunday.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in NFL Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards this weekend.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mike White, New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings

Mike White is an absolute fantasy start in Week 13 with a fantastic matchup against the Vikings. Simply said, the Vikings have given up the second-most passing yards per game on average (302.1) to their opposing QBs on the season. The Jets will likely have to hurl the ball tons to keep competitive with the Vikings’ offense, so start or stream White with plenty of confidence in your Week 13 lineups.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Start Justin Herbert in Week 13 in one of the best QB fantasy matchups for the week! Herbert should be a fantasy QB1 without a doubt facing the Raiders, who are giving up the second-most fantasy points on the season. The last time Herbert played the Raiders, he completed 76.5% of his passes for 279 yards and three TDs. Good stuff!

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs aren’t stopping any quarterbacks these days and have allowed a 22-6 TD-INT ratio as well as a 99.2 QB passer rating which primes Joe Burrow for a QB1 fantasy performance. Those 22 passing touchdowns given away represent the second-most in the league. If Ja’Marr Chase returns this week, Burrow should be all the more unstoppable.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions

Trevor Lawrence is an awesome fantasy QB start ’em in Week 13 playing the Lions. Playing against the NFL defense generously giving up the most QB fantasy points, Lawrence should have another glowing fantasy performance. With that said, Lawrence makes a smart and affordable start in those Week 13 DFS lineups as well.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

In one of the best running back matchups of Week 13, Nick Chubb should deliver a big dose of RB1 fantasy points. Nothing has changed, and the Texans are still giving up the most RB fantasy points to date. This would include them allowing a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns and 174.2 total RB yards per contest. Chubb is going to feast.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

In this same contest, Pierce should rebound from two poopy games and broach RB1 territory again facing Cleveland. The Browns’ defense ranks second-worst against its opposing running backs, and it has given away 16 RB touchdowns and 152.8 yards per game on the season. We can only hope Pierce can take advantage.

Travis Etienne or JaMycal Hasty, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions

If Travis Etienne plays (foot), he is set for a major fantasy performance facing a porous Lions run defense in Week 13. Detroit’s defense has yielded 159.3 rushing yards per game at a pace of 5.3 yards per carry over its last eight games. This is absolutely ridiculous! If Etienne sits this one out, plug in JaMycal Hasty who could surprise with a grand performance.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

Keep an eye on Jacobs’ playing status, but if he suits up, he is primed to exploit his Week 13 matchup against the Chargers. The Los Angeles run defense has been bad to the bone in its last five weeks, and it has allowed opposing running backs a jaw-dropping 183 rushing yards on average per game. In this same stretch, the Chargers have yielded 5.4 yards per carry and seven rushing TDs. If Jacobs is to miss this game, Ameer Abdullah would be in line to exploit this matchup.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

If you’re looking for a sleeper RB or cheap DFS play in Week 13, Kyren Williams could deliver the goods in a sweet matchup against Seattle. On the season, the Seahawks have given up the third-most RB fantasy points and they last allowed the aforementioned Josh Jacobs to combine for a massive 303 total yards and two TDs. The ceiling is high for Williams to reward in Week 13.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

The Bears are banged up in their secondary which means Christian Watson is a start ’em WR in Week 13. With either Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love under center, Watson should be plenty productive as a fantasy WR who has scored six times in his last three games. He’s also averaged 88.3 yards in this stretch.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons v Pittsburgh Steelers

Drake London is a fantasy sleeper and makes a sneaky start in Week 13 fantasy football in a friendly matchup against the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s passing defense has been a joke all season and opposing wide receivers are scoring the most fantasy points when facing the Steelers. This upcoming matchup also makes London’s fellow wideout, Olamide Zaccheaus, a savvy fantasy play as well.

Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans

Smith led the Eagles in targets (nine) in his last game, and he’s got a fantastic Week 13 matchup to exploit this Sunday. Facing a Titans defense that has allowed 14 WR touchdowns (second-most in the NFL) and 187.1 yards per game, Smith projects as a dependable WR2 in Week 13.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens

If Russell Wilson can pull it together and get Courtland Sutton the ball, Sutton could take advantage of his Week 13 fantasy matchup. The Ravens rank fifth-worst against opposing wide receivers and their defense has allowed 190.5 WR yards per clash. For those pondering whether to start or sit Sutton, the opportunity for him to reward is there.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins

Things should get busy again making George Kittle a fantasy start ’em TE in Week 13. The Dolphins have yielded the third-most TE fantasy points as well as seven TDs on the season. Provided Jimmy Garoppolo ups his targets for Kittle, he is poised for a TE1 fantasy performance.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coming from a dismal fantasy performance last week, start or stream Juwan Johnson in Week 13 facing the Buccaneers and expect a rebound. On the season, Tampa Bay has surrendered the sixth-most TE fantasy points, including it giving up 107 yards and a touchdown over its past two games to the position. For what it’s worth, Johnson has scored five times over his past six games.