Top six teams unchanged as Georgia leads AP Top 25

Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week and the top six teams held their spots in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday.

The Bulldogs (7-0) were idle this weekend and received 31 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) got 18 votes and No. 3 Tennessee (7-0) earned 13.

Michigan (7-0), Clemson (8-0) and Alabama (7-1) round out the top six, with the Tigers receiving one first-place vote following a 27-21 win against Syracuse (6-1), who dropped two spots to No. 16.

The rest of the Top 10 — Top 11, actually — starts with No. 7 TCU (7-0), followed by Oregon (6-1), Oklahoma State (6-1), Southern California (6-1) and Wake Forest (6-1). The Trojans and Demon Deacons are tied at No. 10.

UCLA (6-1) fell three spots to No. 12 after a 45-30 loss to the Ducks.

No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1) plummeted eight places after a 45-20 setback at LSU (6-2), who rejoined the poll this week at No. 18.

No. 25 South Carolina (5-2) is ranked for the first time since 2018.

Texas and Mississippi State dropped out of the Top 25 after losses to Oklahoma State and Alabama, respectively.

The SEC has seven teams represented, followed by the ACC with five and the Big Ten and Pac-12 with four each.

