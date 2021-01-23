Top recruit Domani Jackson commits to USC

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, the nation’s third-ranked prospect in the 2022 class, is staying close to home to play college football.

Jackson, a standout from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., said he will attend Southern California, marking the second straight year the Trojans have received a commitment from the state’s top prospect.

Jackson chose USC over Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and Arizona State, among others.

Earlier Saturday, however, Mission Hills, Calif., linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka decommitted from the Trojans. Tuihalamaka is the third-ranked ILB in the class of 2022, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Jackson’s commitment is a major boost for coach Clay Helton, who signed the nation’s 54th-ranked recruiting class this cycle, which included just one ESPN 300 commitment — receiver Gary Bryant.

Southern California initially had the commitment of Bryce Young, the nation’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, but he decided to enroll at Alabama, where he just completed his freshman season.

However, USC signed nine ESPN 300 recruits in the 2021 class, including Korey Foreman, a five-star defensive end. The Trojans are also in the mix for highly-regarded linebacker Raesjon Davis, who is uncommitted.

Jackson’s commitment gives the Trojans two top players in the 2022 class, along with cornerback Fabian Ross. Jackson is rated No. 3 overall by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

–Field Level Media