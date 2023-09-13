Top pickleball tours merge, announce $50M investment

Credit: CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK

The two leading U.S. professional pickleball tours announced a merger on Wednesday.

The consolidation of Major League Pickleball and the Carvana PPA Tour is backed by a $50 million investment from SC Holdings, D.C. Pickleball Team owner Al Tylis, PPA Tour owner Tom Dundon and existing MLP owners.

“Over the past few years, we have seen ever-increasing interest from investors, sponsors, fans and players who understand the immense value in the future of professional pickleball,” Dundon said. “The holding company unifying the PPA Tour and MLP will create a streamlined sport for fans and add more meaningful opportunities for player competition, broadcasting rights and sponsorship throughout the professional pickleball calendar.”

The PPA Tour is a traditional bracket-style format featuring individual players, whereas MLP is a team-based, coed league format.

Both will now compete under a single umbrella that includes more than 150 of the world’s top players.

“As professional pickleball continues to rapidly grow, we could not be more excited to provide both players and fans with the clarity and consistency of a unified professional pickleball organization,” said MLP founder Steve Kuhn. “This merger will expand and improve opportunities for current and future players, creating a united experience and a better future playing professional pickleball.”

–Field Level Media