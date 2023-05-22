Tom Brady takes major step toward finalizing Las Vegas Raiders ownership stake

Retired legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady just took another major step toward finalizing getting his hands on a piece of the storied Las Vegas Raiders franchise.

In February, after 23 unbelievable seasons in the most popular professional league in America, iconic QB Tom Brady decided to bring his football career to a close. Despite being a season removed from being a Pro Bowler, and two years after bringing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just their second Super Bowl, he walked away from the sport at 45 years old.

In his retirement announcement, Brady mentioned that with his playing days behind him, he would now shift his time toward giving some long-overdue devotion to his children. However, hanging out with the kids is not going to be enough to fill up the time of such an ambitious individual. That is why many have wondered what could be next for the seven-time champion, including a possible return.

Many expect him to move on to the broadcast side of the industry since he already has a massive 10-year, $375 million deal signed with Fox Sports. However, in recent weeks various reports have pointed to that being far from likely, and rumblings of his long-rumored involvement with the Las Vegas Raiders growing.

Las Vegas Raiders owner: Mark Davis

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Well, the building smoke of Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders having a long-term relationship caught fire on Monday when NFL insider Albert Breer reported “The sale of a minority share of the Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but the ball is rolling on it.”

There have been stories about Brady buying up a stake in the team this month, which comes after reports last year that he was looking at possibly purchasing a piece of the Miami Dolphins. However, Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders seem fitting, as opposed to Miami.

Reports last year detailed how close he was to heading to the franchise when he left the New England Patriots in 2020, and earlier this year, there were several reports linking the team toward a pursuit of the QB before he retired in February.

It is unclear at this time how much Brady — who is worth over $500 million — is paying for his minority share in the team, or what role he could play with the organization after a deal becomes official.