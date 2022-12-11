Tom Brady considering ‘all options’ for 2023 NFL season

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has fallen short of his own expectations in the 2022 NFL season. While coming out of retirement hasn’t worked out perfectly for the future Hall of Famer, it reportedly isn’t influencing his plans for the future.

The 45-year-old quarterback stated for years that he wanted to keep playing at this age, playing a role in his decision to end a brief retirement. While the Buccaneers offense hasn’t played nearly as well as anyone projected before the season, the team is still in playoff contention.

Tom Brady stats (2022): 91.6 QB rating, 66.2% completion rate, 16-3 TD-INT, 6.4 ypa

As Brady returns to San Francisco to face the team he grew up rooting for from San Mateo, Calif., the seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly open to playing in 2023.

Related: NFL executives see regression from Tom Brady in 2022

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, sources close to Brady said he is leaving all his options open for the 2023 NFL season. He feels good enough to keep playing next year, there are now more options for the three-time NFL MVP following his divorce.

Brady is maintaining a receptive mind to a variety of options, ranging from retirement to either playing for a new team or staying in Tampa Bay next year.

He will have significantly more flexibility this offseason. Brady engaged in talks with the Miami Dolphins regarding a potential ownership role and a position in the front office, with the opportunity created for him to come out of retirement and play. However, the Brian Flores lawsuit changed everything and played a role in Miami being stripped of its 2023 first-round pick for tampering with Brady and head coach Sean Payton.

Related: NFL insider suggests Tom Brady could return to New England Patriots

As one of the top NFL free agents in 2023, Brady can actively be recruited by other teams seeking the final piece to compete for a Super Bowl. He is also still contemplating retirement, following through on his original plan to end his career after the 2022 season in order to spend more time with his children.

Ultimately, the final outcome from this season might influence what path he chooses. If the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl and Brady hoists the Lombardi Trophy for the eighth time, it could be the perfect end point to his legendary career. If Tampa Bay falls short, Brady could run it back at 46 years old.

Related: 2023 NFL Draft order