Published December 4, 2022

Titans receiver Treylon Burks injured on first career TD catch

Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) as he makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was injured after absorbing a hit to the head during Sunday’s game against the host Philadelphia Eagles.

Burks was drilled by Eagles safety Marcus Epps while catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill with 2:47 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown catch was the first in the career of Burks, who stayed down on the field for several minutes before walking off under his own power.

Burks was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Epps received a 15-yard personal foul penalty for the hit.

–Field Level Media

