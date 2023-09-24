Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) active vs. Browns

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as active for Sunday’s game against the host Cleveland Browns.

This past week, Hopkins turned in a full practice on Wednesday, a limited session on Thursday and did not participate in practice on Friday as he deals with a nagging ankle injury.

Hopkins, 31, did not practice ahead of Week 2 due to the injury he sustained on the last offensive play for the Titans (1-1) in their 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10. He then played last Sunday and had four catches for 40 yards in a 27-24 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Hopkins has 864 catches for 11,403 yards and 71 touchdowns in 147 games (all starts) with the Houston Texans (2013-19), Arizona Cardinals (2020-22) and Titans.

While Hopkins is active for the Titans, the team listed the following players as inactive: quarterback Will Levis, wide receiver Colton Dowell, cornerback Kindle Vildor, linebackers Caleb Murphy and Trevis Gipson, and offensive linemen Peter Skoronski and Jaelyn Duncan.

As for the Browns (1-1), they ruled out cornerback Greg Newsome II, safety Ronnie Hickman, center Luke Wypler, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, defensive tackle Siaki Ika and offensive tackle James Hudson III.

–Field Level Media