Titans fire special teams coordinator

The Tennessee Titans fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman on Monday and replaced him with Tom Quinn.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Titans allowed two blocked punts — one that was returned for a touchdown and another that resulted in a season-ending injury to punter Ryan Stonehouse. The Titans later missed an extra point in the fourth quarter before absorbing an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“There’s no real precedent to anything,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in announcing the move Monday. “I try to get a feel for what’s best and what’s needed.”

Aukerman joined the Titans in 2017 as an assistant special teams coach.

The Titans (4-8) play at Miami (9-3) next week on “Monday Night Football.”

