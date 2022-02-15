Timmy Allen’s 20 points help No. 20 Texas beat Oklahoma in OT

Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Timmy Allen scored 20 points, including a key tip-in with 11 seconds remaining in overtime, as No. 20 Texas made the plays in the final minute and outlasted Oklahoma 80-78 on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma led 76-75 after Elijah Harkless’ jumper with 1:18 left in the extra period. But Christian Bishop muscled up for a bucket under the basket with 1:01 to play and, after a Sooners’ turnover, Allen followed up a shot by Marcus Carr with a crucial putback to push Texas’ lead to three points.

Two free throws by Harkless with six seconds left made it a one-point game before Carr added a free throw with four seconds to play. Harkless then missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer for Oklahoma.

Andrew Jones added 20 points for Texas (19-7, 8-5 Big 12), with Carr and Bishop hitting for 16 each for the Longhorns. Texas played without Tre Mitchell, who did not make the trip with the team due to personal reasons.

Harkless led Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9) with 19 points. Jordan Goldwire had 18, Umoja Gibson added 17 and Jalen Hill scored 16 for the Sooners.

The first five and a half minutes featured four lead changes, the latest when the Longhorns went up 8-7 on a layup by Allen. Texas expanded its advantage to as many as six points on two occasions before the Sooners cut their deficit to 24-23 on a 3-pointer by Gibson with 4:34 to play in the first half.

Harkless turned a steal into a layup that gave Oklahoma a short-lived lead before the Longhorns moved back in front with two free throws by Bishop and a 3-pointer by Jones.

Texas owned a 31-29 advantage at the break after outshooting the Sooners 47.8 percent to 30.8 percent. Eleven of the final 16 points in the half by Oklahoma came from the free throw line as it missed six of its last seven shots from the floor.

Jones led all scorers in the half with 10 points while Hill and Harkless paced the Sooners with nine points each.

Oklahoma’s defense asserted itself early in the second half, keeping the Longhorns scoreless for two stretches of more than two minutes in sweeping to a 42-37 lead.

–Field Level Media