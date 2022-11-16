Timbers sign D Claudio Bravo to extension

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers signed Argentinian defender Claudio Bravo to a contract extension on Wednesday that spans through 2026 with a club option in 2027.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bravo, 25, has started all 49 regular-season games he’s played in for Portland, tallying four assists in two seasons. He led MLS in tackles won (77) while leading Portland in interceptions (47), touches (1,921) and duels won (184) during the 2022 the regular season.

“Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with the Timbers,” Timbers technical director Ned Grabavoy said. “We’re glad he will be in Portland for years to come and see him continuing to be an influential contributor on the field.”

–Field Level Media