Denver Broncos’ Tim Patrick carted off the field after suffering leg injury

Former undrafted free agent Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos has seen himself take on a major role since joining the team from Utah back in 2018.

The expectation heading into the regular season was that Patrick would be one of Denver’s starting outside receivers opposite Courtland Sutton for new quarterback Russell Wilson.

We’re now not so sure. According to multiple media reports, Patrick was carted off the field during training camp practice on Tuesday after suffering what seems to be a brutal leg injury. The entire team was seen huddled around the wide receiver as he got loaded on to the cart.

There’s obviously no further details on the extent of Patrick’s injury, but he was seen putting some weight on the right leg as he was helped into the trainer’s room.

Denver Broncos relying a lot on Tim Patrick

The aforementioned Sutton has not been the same player since he suffered a torn ACL early in the 2020 season. After recording 72 receptions for 1,112 yards in 2019, Sutton saw his splits drop to 58-776 this past year.

Though, a lot of that had to do with poor quarterback play. This obviously won’t be the same issue with Wilson tossing him the rock in Mile High. Meanwhile, former top-16 pick Jerry Jeudy has not lived up to expectations. He recorded a mere 38 catches in 10 games as a sophomore last season while dealing with injuries.

Tim Patrick stats (2021-22): 104 receptions, 1,476 yards, 11 TD, 63% catch rate

As you can see, Patrick has been pretty darn good over the past two seasons. With him potentially sidelined long-term, internal options to step up include Seth Williams, Kendall Hinton and KJ Hamler. There’s also a chance Denver looks outside of the organizatio for help.

We’ll update Patrick’s status when more information becomes available.