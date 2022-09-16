Tigers walk off on White Sox in extras

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Reyes hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the host Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak, edging the Chicago White Sox, 3-2, on Friday night.

Javier Baez reached base four times and scored a run for Detroit (55-89), while Jonathan Schoop contributed a solo homer.

Detroit reliever Alex Lange (5-4) struck out the side in the top of the 10th, leaving the runner stranded. In the bottom of the inning, Willi Castro put down a sacrifice bunt and reliever Liam Hendriks (3-4) made a throwing error, putting runners at the corners. Riley Greene struck out before Reyes’ game-winning fly ball scored Ryan Kreidler.

Tigers starter Matt Manning tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Jose Abreu drove in both Chicago runs, while Elvis Andrus had three hits and scored a run. Starter Lucas Giolito allowed one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings for Chicago (74-71).

The Tigers scored a two-out run in the first as Baez singled and Eric Haase walked, setting up Spencer Torkelson’s RBI single to center.

While Manning cruised along, the Tigers left some runners in scoring position.

Torkelson nearly homered in the sixth, but his long shot was caught the wall. Two batters later, Schoop cleared the left-field fence for his 10th homer and a 2-0 Detroit lead.

Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez opened the seventh with a bloop double. He reached third on a one-out grounder, but was left stranded as AJ Pollock grounded out.

With reliever Joe Jimenez replacing Manning in the eighth, Josh Harrison hit a one-out double and Andrus reached on an infield single. After a foul out, Abreu ripped a double down the left-field line to bring in both runners and tie it at 2.

Baez led off the bottom of the eighth with a double and moved to third on a grounder. He tried to score when Torkelson struck out on a pitch that bounced in the dirt, but was tagged out.

