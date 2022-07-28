fbpx
Published July 28, 2022

Detroit Tigers put unvaccinated left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin on restricted list

Detroit Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Comerica Park, Saturday, July 23, 2022.Tigers Minn
Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Tigers placed unvaccinated left-hander Andrew Chafin on the restricted list prior to Thursday’s opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Unvaccinated players aren’t allowed to enter Canada due to the country’s COVID-19 regulations. Chafin will not be paid or accrue major league service time while on the list.

Detroit recalled right-hander Bryan Garcia from Triple-A Toledo to fill the roster opening. He is slated to start Friday’s game.

Chafin, 32, is in his first season with the Tigers. He is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 37 relief appearances. He has struck out 39 in 32 innings.

The nine-year veteran also has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-20), Chicago Cubs (2020-21) and Oakland Athletics (2021). He is 12-18 with a 3.24 ERA and nine saves in 449 appearances (three starts).

Garcia, 27, is 1-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 31 appearances (three starts) for Toledo. He has made 72 relief appearances with the Tigers over the previous three seasons and went 5-3 with a 6.12 ERA.

“He’s done a nice job all year,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. “Probably should have got a chance in our ‘pen, but we haven’t had any openings.”

–Field Level Media

