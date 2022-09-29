Detroit Tigers place outfielder Kerry Carpenter, pitcher Matt Manning on IL

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a back issue.

The 25-year-old rookie has a left lumbar spine strain and finishes the season with a .252 average, six homers and 10 RBIs in 31 games.

The Tigers also placed right-hander Matt Manning on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm strain after he was scratched from Wednesday’s game due to arm fatigue.

Manning, 24, finishes the season with a 2-3 record and 3.43 ERA in 12 starts. He missed three months earlier this season with shoulder inflammation.

In corresponding transactions, Detroit called up right-hander Miguel Diaz and utility player Kody Clemens from Triple-A Toledo before Thursday’s game against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

–Field Level Media