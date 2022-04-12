Tigers OF Robbie Grossman injures groin

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman exited Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox with right groin tightness.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is worried it could be a more serious setback.

“Right groin tightness is what he reported,” Hinch told reporters. “We fear it’s a little more of a strain, which would lead to more of an issue.”

Hinch said a strain would likely lead to Grossman being placed on the 10-day injury list.

Grossman was injured in the fifth inning while on the basepaths. He was on first base and ran on a pitch in which Jonathan Schoop hit a foul pop-up to third. Grossman slid into second base and got up and retreated for first but was thrown out.

“I don’t know if it was the change of direction at second base or what,” Hinch said. “He went out for defense, came back in (after the inning) and immediately went to (trainer Doug Teter).”

Victor Reyes replaced Grossman in the field in the top of the seventh.

Grossman is off to a slow start, batting .059 (1-for-17) in five games. He is a .249 career hitter with 73 homers and 322 RBIs in 887 games over 10 seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-15), Minnesota Twins (2016-18), Oakland Athletics (2019-20) and Tigers.

