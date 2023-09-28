Tigers jolt Royals to win completion of suspended game

Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th career homer and four pitchers combined on a shutout, lifting the host Detroit Tigers to an 8-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday in the completion of a suspended game.

Cabrera, who is retiring at the end of the season, homered during the second inning on Wednesday night. The game was suspended after four innings due to inclement weather.

Tyler Nevin launched a three-run homer as a pinch-hitter. Cabrera reached base three times, scoring two runs and driving in a pair. Nevin also scored two runs.

Jake Rogers added a two-run shot for Detroit (75-83).

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal cruised through the four innings, holding the Royals to two hits while racking up eight strikeouts. Miguel Diaz (1-0) tossed two innings of hitless relief and was credited with the win.

Brenan Hanifee and Trey Wingenter finished off the Tigers’ 14th shutout of the season.

The Royals (54-104) used Jonathan Bowlan as their opener. Bowlan, making his major-league debut, gave up Cabrera’s homer in two innings of work.

Kansas City batters were limited to four hits and didn’t draw a walk.

Cabrera jumped on the first pitch he saw from Bowlan, and lined it to the opposite field. It cleared the right-center field wall to give Detroit a 1-0 lead in the second.

Skubal was dominant from the get-go. He struck out two batters in the first, two more in the second and the side in the third.

With Angel Zerpa on the mound, the Tigers extended their advantage to 4-0. Cabrera had a one-out single and Andy Ibanez followed with a double down the right-field line. Nevin then launched his second homer of the season over the right field wall.

Detroit made it 6-0 in the fifth against Steven Cruz, who walked three batters in the inning. The last of those came against Cabrera and forced in a run. Ibanez drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Rogers hit his 21st homer off Jackson Kowar in the eighth.

