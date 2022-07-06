Tigers have not heard from Eduardo Rodriguez in 3 weeks

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers have not heard from pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in three weeks despite reaching out to him multiple times.

Calling the situation ‘unusual,’ Tigers general manager Al Avila said Wednesday the club “has no choice but to wait it out.” Rodriguez abruptly left the team last month, citing a personal matter, and he was placed on the restricted list 23 days ago.

The left-hander has not pitched for the Tigers since suffering a ribcage injury on May 18. He was set to return from a rehab assignment before being placed on the restricted list on June 13.

“We’ve reached out, but obviously he hasn’t reached out back, so we’re just kind of waiting it out,” Avila told reporters. “It is unusual, but we have no choice but to wait it out right now and see what develops as we move forward.”

Rodriguez is not getting paid while on the restricted list. He has forfeited roughly $1.72 million in salary.

Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77 million contract in November, has been on the injured list since May 22 with the left ribcage strain but seemingly was nearing a return.

Rodriguez, 29, has started eight games for the Tigers and is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA on the season. He’s given up 26 runs (19 earned) in 39 innings.

He joined the Tigers after six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, where he compiled a 64-39 record and a 4.16 ERA in 159 games (153 starts).

–Field Level Media