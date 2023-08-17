Tigers-Guardians postponed; doubleheader set for Friday

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Inclement weather has postponed the series opener Thursday between the Detroit Tigers and host Cleveland Guardians, who are rescheduled to play a traditional doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m. local time Friday.

A revised pitching matchup was not immediately announced. Detroit was to start left-hander Tarik Skubal (2-2, 4.18 ERA) on Thursday against Cleveland right-hander Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.39).

The starters for Friday’s original game were Tigers right-hander Matt Manning (4-4, 4.60) and Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (1-3, 2.80).

–Field Level Media