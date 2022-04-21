Tigers advance in NBA 2K League’s The Ticket

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Gen.G Tigers, one of only two unbeaten teams in qualifying for the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament, posted a win as the event’s playoffs began on Wednesday.

The Tigers posted a 66-61 win over Grizz Gaming in a round-of-16 game.

The other team that went 5-0 in qualifying, Jazz Gaming, fell 68-61 to Mavs Gaming.

The round of 16 marked the first in-person action for the league this year, with the games held at the new NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The night’s festivities included the awarding of championship rings to Wizards District Gaming. Each of the diamond-studded rings depicts two NBA 2K League trophies, commemorating the Wizards’ back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.

While Wednesday’s matches consisted of single games, the conference semifinals and finals plus the grand final will all be best-of-three.

Gen.G moves on to an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against 76ers GC, who ousted Raptors Uprising GC 68-59.

The other East semifinal will feature Heat Check Gaming, a 56-52 winner over NetsGC, and Knicks Gaming, who got past Wizards District Gaming 56-54.

In the Western Conference quarterfinals, Mavs Gaming upset Jazz Gaming 68-61 behind 27 points and seven assists from Kenneth Grant “KennyZeus” Strombeck.

Next up for the Mavs will be a West semifinal against T-Wolves Gaming, who dumped DUX Infinitos 68-52. Lakers Gaming, who defeated Bucks Gaming 76-69, and Warriors Gaming Squad, who routed Pistons GT 82-54, will meet in the other West semifinal.

