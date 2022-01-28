Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exits game with ankle injury

Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander departed Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a sprained right ankle.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned the ankle while driving to the basket with 10:11 left in the third quarter. He was fouled on the play and remained in the game to shoot two free throws — he missed both — before hobbling off the court and heading to the locker room.

The Thunder ruled Gilgeous-Alexander out early in the fourth quarter. He scored 10 points in 17 minutes before exiting.

Gilgeous-Alexander entered the contest with a team-best 23.0 scoring average in 42 games.

–Field Level Media