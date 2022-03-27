fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 27, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey (hip) out for season

Sportsnaut
Feb 16, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) runs down the court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Paycom Center. San Antonio won 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder shut down rookie guard Josh Giddey for the rest of the season with hip soreness.

The 19-year-old Australian hasn’t played since Feb. 24.

Picked sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Giddey averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 54 games (all starts). He was the Western Conference’s Rookie of the Month in November, December, January and February.

NBA injury report: Latest updates on Ja Morant and Stephen Curry
Also Read:
NBA injury report: Latest updates on Ja Morant and Stephen Curry

“It’s a tricky injury that’s a little unpredictable,” coach Mark Daigneault said Saturday, confirming Giddey will miss the last eight games for the Thunder (21-53).

Giddey had four triple-doubles. With his first one on Jan. 2 against the Dallas Mavericks (17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds), he became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double at 19 years, 84 days.

–Field Level Media

Share: