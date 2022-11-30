Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) out vs. Spurs

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left hip contusion.

He may have sustained the injury following a hard fall in a 105-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. He was able to finish the game and totaled 31 points, marking his fifth straight game of reaching the 30-point plateau.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, sports team-leading averages in points (31.1), assists (6.1) and steals (1.7) this season.

He is averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 263 career games (254) with the Los Angeles Clippers (2018-19) and Thunder.

–Field Level Media