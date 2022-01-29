Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) out through All-Star break at least

Jan 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) grabs his ankle after following a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Paycom Center. Indiana won 113-110 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be out at least through the All-Star break with a right-ankle sprain, the team said Saturday.

The Thunder said his ankle will be re-evaluated in mid-February.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned the ankle in Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers while driving to the basket with 10:11 left in the third quarter. He was fouled on the play and remained in the game to shoot two free throws — he missed both — before hobbling to the locker room.

He had 10 points in 17 minutes before exiting. The Pacers won 113-110.

In 43 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-best 22.7 points to go with 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

–Field Level Media