Three teams stay unbeaten in LCS 2022 Summer Split

Three teams improved to 2-0 on Saturday during the second day of the LCS 2022 Summer event.

Counter Logic Gaming, Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid posted wins to remain unbeaten. Golden Guardians and Immortals also won.

Ten teams are competing in the professional League of Legends league. The group stage has a double round robin format, with matches played as a best-of-one.

The top eight teams will qualify for the championship event. The first- and second-place teams advance to Round 2 of the upper bracket; those third through sixth will begin in the first round of the upper bracket, and the seventh and eighth teams will begin in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Liquid was playing on blue as they dispatched Dignitas (0-2) in 25 minutes. Steven “Hans sama” Liv of France led Liquid with a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 4/0/4. No players had more than one kill for Dignitas.

The Geniuses, also playing blue, defeated 100 Thieves (1-1) in 31 minutes. Kacper “Inspired” Sloma of Poland led the way with a KDA of 8/1/6, while Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey finished at 4/4/4 for the Thieves.

Playing on red, Counter Logic Gaming needed 33 minutes to turn back TSM (0-2). Fatih “Luger” Guven of Turkey posted a 5/1/13 KDA for CLG, while Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China was at 6/4/2.

The Guardians (1-1) got their first win of the competition as they played on red, knocking off Cloud9 (0-2) in 29 minutes. Eric “Licorice” Ritchie of Canada led the win with a 2/0/4 ratio, while Calvin “K1ng” Truong of Australia finished at 2/1/0 for Cloud9.

Also playing on red, the Immortals (1-1) defeated FlyQuest (1-1) in 34 minutes. Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura of the U.S. posted a ratio of 4/2/6 for the winners, while Loic “toucouille” Dubois of France finished at 4/1/2 for FlyQuest.

Week 1 action concludes Sunday with five matches:

–100 Thieves vs. Dignitas

–FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

–Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

–Counter Logic Gaming vs. Golden Guardians

–TSM vs. Immortals

LCS 2022 Summer Standings

T1. Counter Logic Gaming, 2-0

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0

T4.100 Thieves, 1-1

T4. FlyQuest, 1-1

T4. Golden Guardians, 1-1

T4. Immortals, 1-1

T8. Cloud9, 0-2

T8. Dignitas, 0-2

T8. TSM, 0-2

–Field Level Media